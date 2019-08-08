Aussie Peppers wrap up NPF season

“Yeah I think this is probably the best preparation we can get, we’re playing the best teams here in the U.S. in the National Pro Fastpitch so I don’t think anybody else could be getting better softball than we are right now and we’re getting to train everyday so we’re getting to work on things and as a team we’re preparing and I think this is the best for us,” Jade Wall, Aussie Peppers outfielder, said.