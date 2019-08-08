Construction planned in Eagle Lake, residents advised to find alternate route

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County will be closing 211th Street between Eagle Lake and 610th Avenue to thru-traffic beginning Monday.
The closure is due to replace an existing box culvert.
The project, originally scheduled for mid-July but delayed due to weather, will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Residents and landowners along this stretch of road can contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns with the county’s contractor, Dirt Merchant, Inc.
Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the project is complete.
