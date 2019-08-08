Le Sueur County K9 officer “Jett” gets his protective vest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s K9 officer has received his bulletproof vest.
Jett and his handler Deputy Joe Kern have been partners for eight months now.
Jett has been active on patrol performing regular law enforcement duties and loves attending school presentations.
But since he began working, Jett has never had a protective vest, until now.
Thanks to a charitable donation from Robina Ballina of Shakopee, Jett now has a bullet and stab protective vest, a crucial part for an officer of the law.
Jett’s vest is supplied by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization. Each vest is valued at a couple thousand of dollars.
