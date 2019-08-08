Nicollet County Fair kicks off with barn quilt contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Fair kicked off Wednesday night in St. Peter.
Judging began on exhibits this Wednesday including a barn quilt contest. The top three overall entries will receive ribbons and cash prizes. The county received a grant through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to do the contest, which is similar in a way to quilting.
“It takes patience. You find a pattern and you work through your colors and you have to figure out how big it’s going to be so you come up with measurements. Then you decide your colors, now I had to go one color at a time and one piece of the puzzle at a time because they overlap and then you didn’t want to go into your other one might be wet paint so you don’t wait till that’s dry and then moved on to the next color,” exhibitor Christine Fluegge said.
You can see the barn quilts on display in the sheep barn. There will be plenty of animals and 4-H projects to see as well during the fair, which runs through Sunday afternoon.
