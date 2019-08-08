Rochester police searching for shooting suspects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rochester police are searching for possible suspects of a shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Police were called to the scene at Meadow Park Apartments around 9:30 p.m.
Police say there were many people around the scene when about a dozen officers responded.
One man is being treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting on the third floor of the apartment complex.
Police say they are looking for at least two suspects.
