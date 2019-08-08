Rochester police searching for shooting suspects

Police were called to the scene at Meadow Park Apartments around 9:30pm. Wednesday.

Rochester police searching for shooting suspects
Rochester police are searching for possible suspects of a shooting that happened Wednesday night. (Source: CBS)
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 8, 2019 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:44 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rochester police are searching for possible suspects of a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene at Meadow Park Apartments around 9:30 p.m.

Police say there were many people around the scene when about a dozen officers responded.

One man is being treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting on the third floor of the apartment complex.

Police say they are looking for at least two suspects.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.