Supporting the Greater Mankato Area United Way

On Wednesday, August 14, there is an extra special kickoff event in Mankato. The tug of war will be held from noon to 1 PM in the Grand Hall of the Civic Center. Free for spectators of all ages to cheer on the teams competing at the Mankato City Center Grand Hall! Lunch donated by Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kwik Trip and Pepsi. You can also get your ticket to to win an Ice Castle Fish House. It’s worth over $25,000! Tickets are $100 a piece with all proceeds going to the Greater Mankato Area United Way.