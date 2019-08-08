Supporting the Greater Mankato Area United Way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s mission is to secure and invest resources to improve people’s lives in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. Business members and community members are invited to come learn about the impact of United Way.
The United Way invites you to join them for kickoffs throughout the region as the 2020 campaign begins to raise $2,060,000 for 55 partner programs!! Don’t miss the 2020 kickoffs around the region.
On Wednesday, August 14, there is an extra special kickoff event in Mankato. The tug of war will be held from noon to 1 PM in the Grand Hall of the Civic Center. Free for spectators of all ages to cheer on the teams competing at the Mankato City Center Grand Hall! Lunch donated by Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kwik Trip and Pepsi. You can also get your ticket to to win an Ice Castle Fish House. It’s worth over $25,000! Tickets are $100 a piece with all proceeds going to the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
KEYC News 12 has teamed up with Alpha Media Mankato, the Mankato Free Press and Radio Mankato to help support the United Way in raising awareness of the 2020 Campaign and the Ice House Raffle. Join us at the Mankato Civic Center starting Wednesday morning as we help the United Way reach their goal of $2,060,000. Every dollar makes a difference. Donate here.
The ice house raffle will be drawn on Saturday, December 7 at the Fire and Ice Ball!
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.