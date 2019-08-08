2018/2019 Winter costs Minnesota $133 million

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says this past winter cost the state $133 million.
Those costs included labor, materials and equipment among other expenses.
According to the annual winter maintenance report released Wednesday, MnDOT used nearly 250,000 tons of salt and almost 40,000 tons of sand to clear roadways this winter.
The $1.4 million it cost for maintenance in MnDOT District 7 (Mankato area) for the most recent season almost doubles the previous average cost of the previous four years.
