Agricultural Utilization Research Institute aiding technological ag advancements

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - New technologies were on display at Farmfest and with agriculture technology advancing rapidly, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute is working to keep up
AURI develops new uses for agriculture products through science and technology, often partnering with businesses and entrepreneurs.
AURI works with businesses, producers and individuals across the region to make ideas a reality as the agriculture industries continue to advance.
“We stand in such a great area of entrepreneurs and innovators, but then with our producers and commodity organizations it’s a great spectrum where we kind of look around, do some due diligence and risk assessment and kind of move some ideas forward that have good economic opportunities,” said AURI’s Executive Director Shannon Schlecht.
AURI’s next event is the Ag Innovation Showcase in Minneapolis, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, that showcases new technologies and ideas.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.