Bail set at $100K for man charged in deadly Walmart van fire

Prosecutors say the carelessness of 70-year-old Roberto Lino Hipolito, of Long Beach, California, was to blame for Tuesday’s fire in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley that killed 6-year-old Ty’rah White and critically injured 9-year-old Taraji White. Authorities say Hipolito put a hot camp stove in his van without enough time to cool, and the resulting fire spread to an adjacent van where the girls were alone while their mother shopped.