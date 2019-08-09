'Beauty and the Beast’ coming to New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A tale as old as time is coming to New Ulm.
'Beauty and the Beast’ is the finale of a weeklong acting camp put on by New Ulm Park and Recreation and State Street Theater Company.
Play Director Magdala Diersen teaches the kids valuable people skills, all while letting them put their own spin on the famous fairy-tale.
“We basically let them create their own show," Director Magdala Diersen said. “So, our show is based on Beauty and the Beast, but they’ve added in their own characters and own plot twist to make the story their own.”
The play will be open to the public Friday at 7 p.m. at the State Street Theater in New Ulm.
