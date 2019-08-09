Biobased road sealant featured at Farmfest receives second trial in Hutchinson

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Soybean Growers’ Association featured a soy-based road sealant at Farmfest that replaces the chip seal, which Hutchinson has been testing since 2010.
Known as RePLAY, the soy-based sealant is a product that goes on and preserves infrastructure by maintaining roads and gives soybean farmers an in-country outlet for their product, reducing their reliance on trade.
Hutchinson has expanded the use of the product as a cost-effective way to lengthen the life of roads while saving around 30 percent of their road maintenance budget on a yearly basis.
“Because it’s a plant based product and not oil based, it means we’re all thinking about how to reduce our petroleum use and it also preserves our infrastructure, so maintaining our roads is a problem in Minnesota, you know, if you go to Florida they have beautiful roads, but they don’t have the freeze thaw that we have, so as soon as a crack develops in it and that freeze thaw will make the crack just break up the whole road,” said Minnesota Soybean Growers’ Association president, Jamie Beyer.
With RePLAY reducing the amount of cracks in the road, the bio-based sealant is undergoing its second test in Hutchinson, retreating previously treated areas.
“We make this product form soybeans, so it’s another way we can domestically use our product and not have to rely on international trade, so it’s kind of a win, win for everyone because environmentally friendly, it preserves our infrastructure, which we all want as taxpayers anyway, and it’s good for the farmers,” said Beyer.
