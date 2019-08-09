Biobased road sealant featured at Farmfest receives second trial in Hutchinson

“Because it’s a plant based product and not oil based, it means we’re all thinking about how to reduce our petroleum use and it also preserves our infrastructure, so maintaining our roads is a problem in Minnesota, you know, if you go to Florida they have beautiful roads, but they don’t have the freeze thaw that we have, so as soon as a crack develops in it and that freeze thaw will make the crack just break up the whole road,” said Minnesota Soybean Growers’ Association president, Jamie Beyer.