CADA able to provide free counseling because of Greater Mankato Area United Way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - $2.06 million is allocated to 36 agencies.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way and it's thousands of volunteers work year round to make its campaign happen.
They also ensure the agencies that seek funding are going to improve lives.
“It’s really important that we make sure that the hard-earned dollars that are trusted with the United Way are going to improve people’s lives,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said.
Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Inc. (CADA) is one of the agencies that rely on the United Way funding for its counseling services to help people with their traumatic experiences.
“Folks that have gone through trauma and experience the things that we are talking about can have a lot of barriers for accessing mental health. Especially affordable mental health care,” CADA Executive Director Jason Mack said.
Mack says counseling helps individuals understand their experiences and what it means to live with the trauma and move beyond it.
“People experiencing particularly domestic violence is home is not a safe place, that home is a scary place, that home is a place where you’re not safe – you’re loved ones or children might be in danger – and sometimes home is a place you need to escape from rather than a place to escape to. And when that becomes your day to day reality that has a really strong impact on who you are as a person and how you learn to move through the world,” Mack said.
And Mack says, it wouldn't be possible without the funding.
“It holds this entire counseling program for us, it provides the funding for that program. And, that’s really, really impactful for us and I really can’t stress enough how critical that is as a local non–profit for the work that we do,” Mack said.
The United Way campaign runs through October.
For more information on the campaign visit: https://www.mankatounitedway.org/.
And for information on CADA visit: http://getconnected.mankatounitedway.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=8137.
