Farmamerica hosts Meat-A-Palooza

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - It was all the local meat and brew you could handle in Waseca Thursday.
Farmamerica hosted their Meat-A-Palooza, a tasting event and fundraiser for their education programs.
The farm to fork experience was an opportunity for folks to truly see where their meat, beer and wine comes from.
“And the fun little twist, we also have butchers here on site to talk about the different cuts of meat. You get to really meet the farmers who are behind the scene and always good to ask them questions about you I’ve always wondered about,” Farmamerica Executive Director Jessica Rollins said.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Minnesota Pork Board, Minnesota Turkey Research and Promotion Council and the Minnesota Beef Council.
