Halting the spread of Emerald Ash Borer

“First and foremost, you need to make sure you have an ash tree. Good tree ID is what you need first,” said Jonathan Osthus, a research scientist for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. "And then, looking for woodpecker damage in the mid-to-upper canopy and generally on branches between 3 to 5 inches in diameter. That’s where it’s first going to start and you’ll see some blonding on the bark and little woodpeck holes that go down just to the surface of the wood, where they’re looking for the emerald ash larvae that are underneath the bark.”