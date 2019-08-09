Mankato man faces 5 felony charges; accused of soliciting 14 year old

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A registered sex offender is charged in Blue Earth County with attempting to solicit a 14-year-old girl for sex.
37-year-old Patrick Lee Olson of Mankato allegedly had sexually explicit communication over text with a 14-year-old girl.
The alleged victim's father discovered the texts and reported it to Mankato Public Safety.
According to the criminal complaint, Olson asked the girl for nude photos and gave her his address to "come see" him at his house.
Olson was arrested Monday and court documents show he told authorities he was aware the alleged victim was 14.
He faces five felony counts related to solicitation of a child and communication related to sexual conduct with a child.
If convicted on all charges, he faces 14 years in prison.
His court appearance is set for August 22.
