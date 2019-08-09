Mental health and family communication take center stage at Farmfest

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - After some tension in talks with Sonny Perdue and congress men and women Wednesday, August 7, at the listening session at Farmfest, a speaker and farmer brought a little humor Thursday, August 8, to the grounds while still sharing a dire and timely message.
With some farm families in crisis with poor markets, poor weather and trade disputes ongoing, too much weight is put on farmers' backs.
“Well, the mental health is key right now. We’re carrying very heavy loads. Whether it’s from mother nature, who has dumped on us all the way from last fall, through a hard winter, through a ridiculous spring,” said farmer and speaker, Jolene Brown.
The stress takes a generational toll.
“We have a whole bunch of special, young farmers who went and signed contracts for full cash rent and no income this year to pay for it and then let’s add on a legacy business, you know, generations before you made it, why can’t you make it? You mean you’re going to lose what grandpa built and mom and dad handed it to you? And that pressure and that worry,” said Brown.
“I get calls of suicide and bankruptcies and foreclosure,” said Brown.
Brown hopes all farmers, who are naturally independent, to seek help when needed.
“Will you just go tell the doctor you got a sore throat so you get an appointment and when you’re with the doctor, tell them you’re not sleeping, that you’re worried, that you’re carrying this burden. They’re there to help you. You won’t make an appointment for that, but you will make an appointment for a sore throat," said Brown.
Brown reminded the crowd to be wary for their neighbors.
“This is easy for us to look at everybody else, it’s hard for us to look at me. What can I do to bring myself up, to bring that joy to everyone else around you?" questioned Brown, "and when you do that friends, the sun comes out because it comes from the inside out.”
When times get tough, be wary of your own back as well.
“But they need to know that farmers lie. They do. They say ‘work hard some day this will all be yours’ or ‘I’m going to retire’ and then there’s that dreaded ‘you don’t have to worry about your brothers and sisters they’ve get their jobs in the business’, now that’s true until you’re dead,” said Brown.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.