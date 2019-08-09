The North Mankato: A Stroll through 120 Years is officially on display at the Nicollet County Historical Society

“Being able to share with visitors North Mankato’s history is great. We’ve had some good feedback people really enjoyed learning a bit more about some of the stores, industries, we’ve had a couple great comments on Carlson wedding service – they have their 1949 first wedding album on display and we’ve had a lot of folks say they’ve really enjoyed seeing that. And we have a flood reel from the 1951 flood running right now as well in the exhibit and people have enjoyed sitting down and looking back at what North Mankato looked like in 51 because it’s a lot different than today,” executive director of the Nicollet County Historical Society Jessica Becker said.