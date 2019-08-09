SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato: A Stroll through 120 Years is officially on display at the Nicollet County Historical Society.
The historical society has been collecting history for months.
And now, the display is finished and has a plethora of memorabilia.
You'll be able to see 1890's Village minutes, the original cash register and scale from Mutch's Hardware, a video of the 1951 flood, dozens of photographs, and much more.
Open for five days now, the community has appreciated the feature.
“Being able to share with visitors North Mankato’s history is great. We’ve had some good feedback people really enjoyed learning a bit more about some of the stores, industries, we’ve had a couple great comments on Carlson wedding service – they have their 1949 first wedding album on display and we’ve had a lot of folks say they’ve really enjoyed seeing that. And we have a flood reel from the 1951 flood running right now as well in the exhibit and people have enjoyed sitting down and looking back at what North Mankato looked like in 51 because it’s a lot different than today,” executive director of the Nicollet County Historical Society Jessica Becker said.
The exhibit is open to the public until December 14th of this year.
