MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday for this week’s Pick of the Litter.
Wes is a 7-month-old pit bull terrier. He’s looking for a home that will give him a lot of exercise and take him for a lot of walks.
There are also many kittens at the shelter up for adoption. The shelter is also seeking donations to purchase food and supplies for the shelter.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Wes, or getting involved with the shelter, please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
