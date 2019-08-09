Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol, inattentive driving cause semi to overturn on Mankato bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A semi truck travelling on U.S. Highway 169 northbound overturned in Mankato Thursday evening.
The one-vehicle accident occurred between Highway 66 and Patterson Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Highway 169 northbound is closed at Riverfront Drive.
No injuries were reported, although the semi driver refused treatment.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that alcohol and inattentive driving on the semi driver’s part were factors for the crash.
The State Patrol reports that the semi driver has been arrested.
The Minnesota State Patrol suggests motorists find an alternative round.
