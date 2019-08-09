Wiste’s Meat Shop will be featured at the Minnesota State Fair

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Janesville business will be featured at the Minnesota State Fair this year.
Wiste's Meat Shop has partnered with Nordic Waffles and will offer sweet and savory fair foods.
“They had contacted us to see if we were interested and obviously we were thrilled to have the opportunity to have that so what we ended up doing is me and Chef Luis from Nordick, he came down and we perfected the recipe itself and from there we just kind of took off,” Owner Ryan Landkammer said.
Reaching a big stage like the State Fair comes after a rough year for the business.
The shop was closed for 11 months last year following a fire.
Since its October opening, the shop has been remodeled and expanded.
