Ceremonial fundraiser at Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294 held their ceremonial flag burning alongside one of their two main fundraisers of the year.
The legion fun day and fundraiser started with a ceremony known as the Dignified Disposal of Unserviceable Flags, where flags are burned.
Flags cannot be washed or thrown away; they must be disposed of with this ceremony when they are no longer being used and deemed unserviceable by national standards.
The evening featured a meal and silent auction as well.
“This is a community event, come here and we put on a pretty good pork chop, a pretty good meal, the auxiliary is having a silent auction. We’re selling raffle tickets to help fund the projects for veterans and veterans’ families in the community,” said Commander of American Legion Post 294 Dean Roberts.
Their other significant event is a Veterans Day dinner for members of their post held in November.
