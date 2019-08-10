Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota hosts first annual Fire Safety Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota hosted its first annual Fire Safety Day, Saturday.
Kids and families got the chance to learn about fire safety and take part in activities like checking out firetrucks.
Attendees learned about smoke detectors, what to do if there’s a fire in the house, the different kinds of firetrucks and more.
“We’re teaching kids fire prevention, what things can be played with, what things shouldn’t be played with. We have a bit of fire science education going on, because that’s how to put out fires is knowing how fires start and what things they need," said education and program manager Chris McEachron.
McEachron recommends checking out your local fire department’s website for fire safety tips.
