Faribault County Relay for Life remembers lives lost and celebrates survivors

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 200 walkers and 2,800 luminaries and counting adorned the Faribault County Fairgrounds Friday in Blue Earth for the Faribault County Relay for Life.
Emotions ranged from happiness to sadness and everything in between, as lives lost to cancer were remembered and survivors were celebrated.
Survivors ranged in age as they got their introductions and took the first lap through the luminaries.
“You experience it all and I think during that survivor introduction you saw both. You saw the tears and the ‘woohoo’ and of course, when you get to the luminary service it’s really full of emotion," said co-chair of the Faribault County Relay for Life Cindy Nelson.
Nelson said they have a record turn-out and their goal is to see enough donations come in to have 3,000 luminaries lighting the path before the evening ends.
