FFA, 4-H Poultry Show at the Brown County Fair

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The FFA and 4-H Poultry show kicked off Friday in New Ulm at the Brown County Fair.
Kids showed off their best groomed birds to be judged.
Birds ranged from ducks to chickens to pigeons.
Poultry shows are one of the smaller shows at the fair, but can be a rewarding one.
“The kids don’t have to spend many, many, many hours preparing their animal for show for the fair," said Superintendent of Poultry Tina Meine. "But they do have to handle them before the fair, they do have to wash them and everything else. I think no matter what you show, you’re one-on-one with the judge and it just builds self-esteem and confidence.”
Kids received ribbons and trophies for their hard work.
