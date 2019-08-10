Puppet wagon delivers smiles in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A wagon filled with furry friends has been delivering laughs and smiles to children this summer.
The Puppet Wagon has traveled to various parks in New Ulm performing comedy skits with different songs and dances.
Behind the curtain, students in the SPOTS program are delivering the laughs.
“They’re from the SPOTS program which is Students Performing On Tough Situations," said Recreation Supervisor Liz Malloy. "So, they perform in schools throughout the school year and then in the summer they help us out and perform for the puppet show.”
The free show was possible thanks to the New Ulm’s Park and Recreation Department and the Healthy Community, Healthy Youth Program.
The wagon’s last stop was Friday at the Brown County Fair, however it will be sure to make its way around again next year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.