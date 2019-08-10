Unique Specialty and Classic Cars holds sale until Aug. 17

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re into cars, Unique Specialty and Classic Cars is having a sale.
Over 100 cars are available at the former Gander Mountain parking lot in Mankato, located at 1940 Adams Street.
They are available there from 9 a.m. to 8 pm.
The sale lasts until August 17th.
“We have 30s Street Rods, 40s and 50s Cruisers, 60s and 70s Muscle cars, you know the Chevelles and Trans-Ams, and things like that that people like," said President and CEO of Unique Specialty and Classic Cars Jeremy Thomas.
You can find the inventory of available cars on Unique Specialty and Classic Cars’ website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.