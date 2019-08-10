Wood repair class held in historic home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Preservation Alliance of Minnesota held a class Saturday about managing and repairing rotten wood, and part of the class was held in a historic home first build in the 1800s.
The Hunt House, located at 811 S. Second St., will soon be a bed and breakfast and is in the application process for National Historic Preservation Certification.
Three families have lived in the house over the last 150 years.
It was first owned by Lewis Hunt, who was an editor of the Free Press.
“I purchased the house with the idea of bringing it back to life. You know, preserving what was here, historically," said current homeowner Chris Crowell.
The bed and breakfast is expected to open next summer.
The rest of the wood repair class taught attendees the causes of wood rot and how to assess wood.
