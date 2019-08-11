Free clay studio class offered in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever wanted to try sculpting clay, be sure to check out the clay studio at the Arts Center of St. Peter.
The class is free and happens on the second and fourth Sunday of the month from three to five p.m.
There’s no sign up required.
The class is for all levels, new or experienced.
“It just allows people who haven’t tried any clay work to try it, so it’s great for beginners. You can test the waters and see if you like working with clay or not. And for experienced potters, it gives them an opportunity to get back into clay if they maybe have been away from it for a while," said clay studio manager Juana Arias.
Those who participate can try out hand building and wheel throwing.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.