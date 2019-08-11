2019 North American Fastpitch Association World Series tournament underway at Caswell Park

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2019 North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) World Series tournament is underway at Caswell Park.
The tournament hosts 73 teams from 19 states and Canada and players from all around the world, including places from southern Minnesota to as far away as Australia, Argentina, Mexico and more.
Though his team, the P.J.s, lost, southwestern Minnesota player TJ Tiesler said it’s the comradery that makes the tournament fun.
“It’s awesome. We’re all kind of the same person. We love the game," he said.
But the MVP of the tournament has been Caswell Park.
“You know, Caswell Park has beautiful luscious green outfields, perfectly manicured infields, and, like I said, that if it does rain, this is where you want to be," said NAFA executive director Benjie Hedgecock.
And that it did.
“And Caswell Park is the best facility in the United States as far as drainage goes. We had rain twice yesterday, and we still almost finished on time," Hedgecock said.
Hedgecock said being able to host tournaments in North Mankato also means more money spent in the city.
Tiesler said more people should try out the sport.
“And I think having it here at Caswell Park is great exposure for Caswell and should be exposure to people that haven’t seen or played the sport," he said.
The tournament will resume Thursday, Aug. 15 at 5:00 pm.
