Play for a Cure kicks off in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th Annual Play for a Cure kicked off this weekend in Fairmont.
The fundraiser for the fight against cancer includes a co-ed softball tournament as well as games and door prizes.
Mike Fischer and his wife started the event for the community. A few years in, the cause became personal.
“We started it seven years ago and after the fifth year, ironically, my father in law was diagnosed and then less than a month later my wife was diagnosed. So it hits a little bit closer to home, but we’ve always had the support. The softball community and then just the Fairmont community in itself and the surrounding areas have really come out and helped with us,” Mike Fischer, a co-founder, said.
100 percent of proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
Within the last six years the community has raised more than $30,000.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.