Arts scholarships available for youth in nine-county region

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Cindy Lewer joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the latest happenings and opportunities available through Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council in Waseca.
Arts Scholarships are available for youth in the nine county area. The scholarship size is $300 for grades 7-12 and $200 for grades 3-6. The scholarships will provide students the opportunity to study their chosen art with a practicing professional artist by taking lessons over a period of time. For more information, click here.
