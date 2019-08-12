Arts scholarships available for youth in nine-county region

The scholarship size is $300 for grades 7-12 and $200 for grades 3-6.

Arts scholarships available for youth in nine-county region
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 12, 2019 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 1:23 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Cindy Lewer joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the latest happenings and opportunities available through Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council in Waseca.

Arts Scholarships are available for youth in the nine county area. The scholarship size is $300 for grades 7-12 and $200 for grades 3-6. The scholarships will provide students the opportunity to study their chosen art with a practicing professional artist by taking lessons over a period of time. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.