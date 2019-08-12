Bride with a brain tumor makes “phenomenal” recovery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth native and nursing school graduate said brain surgery wouldn’t stop her from walking down the aisle.
In late spring, 24-year-old Christina Anderson began experiencing symptoms of extreme vertigo.
“I called into work the next day and said 'this is kind of a dumb reason, I’m just dizzy,” Anderson said.
She was in the ER on May 2 when a doctor told her it was much worse.
“It took the doctor a long time to come in,” Anderson said. “So I knew something was up. And she pulled up to me and she was like, ‘So I’ve got some bad news, honey.’ And I was just like, ‘What now?’”
In an MRI, doctors found hemangioblastoma, a golf ball-sized benign brain tumor.
Just five days later, Anderson underwent an eight-hour procedure to remove it.
“I must congratulate her on making such a phenomenal recovery," Dr. Manish Sharma, Mayo neurosurgeon, said. "Prior to surgery, it was difficult for her to walk without spinning out of control. Her vision was off. Headache and nausea was a constant accompaniment.”
Dr. Sharma says recovery for this surgery can take weeks to months, but not for Anderson.
She was walking on her own the day after surgery.
“I’ve had a lot of gymnastics injuries so this was just a little hiccup,” she said.
And on Sunday, Anderson put that walking to the best use. Down the aisle at her wedding in Fairmont, walker-free.
