Brown County Fair hosts 4-H Horse Show

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Fair 4-H horse show was held Sunday in New Ulm.
“We had lots of different events being shown," superintendent for horse project Becky Cselovszki said. "We had pleasure events early in the show then we moved on to gaming events and then we do also have some specialized events with horse training and horse achievement that we also did today.”
Riders were judged on various techniques in different categories.
Rider Clara Lemarr placed first in her game division. But for her it's more than just competition.
“It’s kinda calming and therapeutic to me. And I like riding in general,” Lemarr said. “And I’ve been riding since I was like two years old.”
The show ended with an award ceremony.
