KEYC RibFest drawing winner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arlo Zander is the lucky winner from KEYC’s RibFest drawing for a brand new grill.
Prior to RibFest, KEYC did a contest allowing people to vote for who they thought would win the grilling competition at this year’s RibFest. Names were drawn from the group that voted correctly.
Zander says he’s ready to get grilling and tasting!
“I’m really excited about the fact I like pork," he said. "And so pulled pork, pork chops, ribs, all of it will be really great with this new prize. So I’m excited about it. "
He also won a $250 dollar gift card for Schmidt’s meat market, grilling accessories, BBQ sauce and different flavored wood chips.
