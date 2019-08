MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Gary Tyson joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Fly In Drive In Breakfast happening August 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mankato Airport. The event features homebuilt, antique and classic planes along with breakfast and live entertainment. Funds from the event are used to award scholarships for those interested in aviation. Tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door. Kids 5 and under are free.