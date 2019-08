NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Anne Makepeace with the Grand Center for Arts & Culture in New Ulm joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the ‘I Was There Man’ Woodstock anniversary celebration taking place Sunday, August 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at the arts center. The event features live music from four bands, a live interactive Woodstock show and more.