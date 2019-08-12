North Mankato Police Department hosts Cone with a Cop

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department hosted “Cone with a Cop” Sunday at Culvers.
Chief Ross Gullickson says the event aims to build a relationship between the community and local law enforcement.
“We extend an invitation for members of the community to come out and visit with our local law enforcement to learn a little bit about us and enjoy a nice summer’s day and talk about neighborhood issues and things that are going on in their community. And just to get to know kind of know another on a personal one on one type of basis,” Gullickson said.
The event also allowed kids to explore the ins and outs of police cars all while enjoying free ice cream.
