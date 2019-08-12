Severe weather leaves behind damage in Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) -Damage is reported in Cottonwood County over the weekend after severe weather rolls through Saturday night.
According to Cottonwood County Emergency Management, a possible tornado touched down in the city of Windom. A tornado has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Officials say the track of the damage was roughly 100 feet, running from River Road through the fairgrounds and Winfair Elementary on 15th Street.
Officials say they have no reports of homes being damaged to the point of being uninhabitable, and no injuries or deaths were reported.
Emergency Management says The Cottonwood County Fairgrounds had some damage to buildings. The Riverfest Fireworks Can Bin also appears to be destroyed.
