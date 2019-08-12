Two arrested in Fairmont pellet gun incidents

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -Two people are arrested in connection with pellet gun shootings in Fairmont.
It happened Saturday night.
At around 6:30 p.m. police got a report of a person who was shot in the shoulder while riding a bicycle.
About an hour later, police took a report of two vehicles being shot at while parked in front of a business.
Authorities say one of the suspects in custody admitted to part of the offense.
Police say they recovered a pellet gun and pellets when the suspects were apprehended in a vehicle around 10:15 last night.
Charges are expected to be filed Monday afternoon.
