Two arrested in Fairmont pellet gun incidents
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 12, 2019 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 11:31 AM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -Two people are arrested in connection with pellet gun shootings in Fairmont.

It happened Saturday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. police got a report of a person who was shot in the shoulder while riding a bicycle.

About an hour later, police took a report of two vehicles being shot at while parked in front of a business.

Authorities say one of the suspects in custody admitted to part of the offense.

Police say they recovered a pellet gun and pellets when the suspects were apprehended in a vehicle around 10:15 last night.

Charges are expected to be filed Monday afternoon.

