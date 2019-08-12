Two dead, one critically injured in Renville County crash Sunday.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Renville County Sunday morning just after 11:30.
A Mistubishi Outlander and a Buick Lacrosse collided just eight miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.
The Buick was carrying four other passengers. Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the Outlander failed to stop at a stop sign on County Road 4.
Both vehicles collided and overturned in the ditch.
The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
One of the Buick’s passengers was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries while the others were brought to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and authorities hope to release the name sometime Monday afternoon.
