Woodbury father charged in death of his baby son

This undated photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office shows Matthew Hoisser. Minnesota's prosecutors say the Woodbury father intentionally dropped his 5-month-old son headfirst on the floor because the baby was crying and fussy. Thirty-five-year-old Hoisser is charged with second-degree murder in the April death of his son, Gus. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)