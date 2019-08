MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Brady Pickering with All-Star Nutrition joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the 2nd Annual Sweat for Vets event coming up Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event includes a 45 minute workout in the parking lot in front of the business, along with truck pull contests, wing eating challenges and drink specials from Buffalo Wings & Rings. Tickets are $10 and benefit the Veterans Court.