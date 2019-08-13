Biles wins 6th U.S. title, Minnesota competitors take 2nd, 3rd

By KEYC Online Staff | August 12, 2019 at 11:28 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 11:28 PM

KANSAS CITY (KEYC) - Simone Biles flew past a pair of Minnesota gymnasts to win the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday.

The 22-year-old Biles claimed her sixth U.S. national championship.

Second place finisher was 16-year-old St. Paul native Sunisa Lee.

In third-place was Grace McCallum of Isanti.

Team USA says Biles became the first gymnast to ever attempt and land a double-twisting, double somersault dismount off the balance beam.

She also became the first woman to attempt and land a triple-double - two flips and three twists in the air - in competition during the floor exercise.

