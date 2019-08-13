Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Police alert public to scam calls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Police say they’re now investigating a string of fake calls impersonating one of their officers.
The Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Police say they received four reports Sunday from citizens in the county.
The citizens said these calls originated from a Sheriff’s Office phone number. The Sheriff’s Office believed it was generated from a phone application.
The caller told these citizens they missed a court date and needed to pay money to stay out of trouble.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Police Department are reminding the public that no officer or deputy would request money over the phone because of a missed court date or any legal issue.
They want to inform the public of these instances, but say they are cautious of copycats.
If you have received one of these calls, contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4800.
