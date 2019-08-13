Charges filed in Fairmont pellet gun shootings

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -Two people are now charged in connection with pellet gun shootings Saturday in Fairmont.
Police responded to two incidents, one involving a bicyclist being shot.
The second involved a vehicle shot at while parked in town.
21 year old Brandon Prestridge, of St. Peter and 25-year-old Dakota Haegeman, of Fairmont, were arrested Sunday night in connection with the incidents.
Prestridge faces second degree assault, first degree damage to property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haegeman is charged with second degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
