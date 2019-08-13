Connections Ministry seeks donations, volunteers for upcoming shelter season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rev. Collete Broady Grund with Connections Ministry joined KEYC News 12 This Morning. The former rotating shelter will now have a single host site at Covenant Family Church in Mankato coming up this October. Donations are needed to provide permanent beds for the new shelter. The organization is always seeking volunteers as well.
Connections Ministry will also host a Connections Crawl in Old Town Mankato on Sept. 12 to raise funds for the upcoming shelter season.
