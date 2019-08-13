Corn roast for a cause raises funds for YMCA youth programs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Y’s club held their 61st Annual Corn Roast Monday with the Mankato tradition once again featuring Anderson Family Corn.
The corn roast, held at Mankato West High School, began in 1958 and raises money for youth programs at the YMCA.
The Y’s club volunteers began roasting 1,300 ears of corn at around 2 p.m. for around 500 people.
“Our goal and our mission is to support youth programming at the YMCA, so we help sponsor scholarships for kids to go to camp, we’ve helped purchase a vehicle in the past to help transport kids back and forth," said the Mankato Y’s Club President, Molly Yunkers, "just to make sure kids can get the most out of the programming and reach as many kids as possible.”
The corn roast is one of the Y’s main fundraisers with the next opportunity to support their efforts starting after Thanksgiving with their Christmas tree sales on the corner of Madison Avenue and Victory Drive.
