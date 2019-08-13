Cottonwood County Fair to continue as scheduled

WIDNOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Clean-up at the Cottonwood County Fairgrounds is expected to wrap up Monday evening, after Saturday’s tornado ripped half of the roof off the children’s barn, caused a couple of doors to separate from buildings and resulted in minor damage to other structures.
The hog barn has a slight slant to it and this roll-up door is now bent.
The tornado was rated an EF0, the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with estimated winds of 65 to 85 mph in the greater Windom area late Saturday afternoon.
“So we were watching the track of it, and we heard it was going by Windom, so of course I immediately thought of what would happen to the fairgrounds,” said Robert VanMaasdam, a 4-H food stand manager.
VanMaasdam says luckily the damage to his building was minimal.
“The deliveries are coming in as scheduled, so we are back on track,” VanMaasdam added.
Mike Hanson, the chairman of the Cottonwood County Agricultural Society, says he was at the scene within 20 minutes of hearing about the storm.
“So, I threw my boots back on, grabbed my jacket and headed into town,” recalled Hanson.
He says a building inspector has already been to the fairgrounds to check out buildings like the hog barn.
“And he felt that we were comfortable to go ahead and use it for exhibits,” Hanson added.
VanMaasdam says he is looking forward to the fair.
“My happiest moments are when the building is full of people, the sound level is high and everyone is enjoying a good meal.”
The Cottonwood County Fair begins Tuesday at the Herman Vossen Building from 6 to 8 p.m. and ends Saturday.
