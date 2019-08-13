Easton 4-H and FFA member headed to the State Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fair is right around the corner. While most head there for rides and food, plenty local 4-H and FFA members will be showing off their hard work.
Having shown sheep since kindergarten, Izzy O’Rourke is used to hard work.
“So we shear them and we clip toenails. Actually first we wash them down really good, soap them up and make sure they’re clean enough, otherwise it doesn’t work very well when you’re shearing,” O’Rourke added.
Coming off a successful week at the Faribault County Fair,
“I got grand champion breeding ewe and grand champion market lamb,” O’Rourke said.
Izzy’s next stop is the Minnesota State Fair.
“It was a lot of fun being able to work hard with them, being able to do good things with them and winning,” O’Rourke added.
Showing in 4-H & FFA isn’t just a summer gig, Izzy starts working with her show sheep in April.
“A typical day on the farm would be coming at a time of the day where it’s cool enough to walk the animals because we don’t want it to be too hot and they get overheated. Right now we’re walking them about two miles a day, before it was a little bit lower but then we really want to get them in shape really good for the state fair,” O’Rourke said.
Izzy has her first show next Friday at the state fair, showing in both 4-H and FFA with her grand champion breeding ewe.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.