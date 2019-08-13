Janesville man charged in March rollover crash, passenger left with severe frostbite

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) -A Janesville man faces DWI charges after allegedly rolling his vehicle in March, causing his passenger to suffer severe frostbite.
According to the criminal complaint, the wind-chill was 35 degrees below zero at the time of the crash.
33 year old Justin Miller allegedly rolled the vehicle on 90th Street in Waseca County.
The passenger, Miller's alleged girlfriend at the time, was treated in Waseca for severe hypothermia and frostbite before being airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Court documents say she underwent numerous amputations, including all of the toes on her left foot.
Miller tested a blood alcohol content of .12 following the crash.
